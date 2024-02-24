Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ubisoft's free-to-play arena fighter Brawlhalla will be getting an update soon that transports players to a galaxy far, far away.

Yes, it's the Star Wars event featuring the fan-favourites Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The apprentice and his Jedi master, who faced off in the prequel trilogy and more recently...spoiler alert...the Disney series, will be added as characters on 20th March 2024.

The same announcement also notes how there'll be "other new additions" coming to the game later this year.

This famous Star Wars duo joins other crossovers like Shovel Knight, Tomb Raider's Lara Croft, TMNT, Street Fighter, The Rock, Castlevania and SpongeBob SquarePants. You can download this game for free from the Switch eShop.

In some other Star Wars news, earlier this Aspyr announced the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection for Switch.