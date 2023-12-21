Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher and distributor Selecta Games has revealed the contents for a rather stunning physical collector's edition of Blasphemous 2, launching for the Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

We don't yet know how much this thing will cost, but there's plenty here to keep physical enthusiasts happy, including a steelbook, two soundtrack CDs, a 60-page guide filled with Blasphemous lore, three art cards, a thank you letter, a themed metal coin, an album of illustrations, a certificate of authenticity, and of course, an instruction manual.

The collector's edition will be available at specialist retailers across Europe and North America upon its release.

Hopefully we'll have more details soon regarding the product's release date and price, but it's nice to know exactly what this thing will come with. Needless to say, if you've been considering picking up a digital copy of Blasphemous 2, you might want to hold off for a bit.