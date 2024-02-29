Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

THQ Nordic has finally unveiled the release date for its open-world RPG Biomutant on Switch. It's only a few months away, too, launching on 14th May, 2024.

Originally released for the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows in 2021, the game was subsequently ported to the PS5 and Seriex X/S the following year, making this release on the Nintendo Switch a little late to the party, but a welcome addition nonetheless.

The game will come with all previously released DLC and will cost €39.99 / $39.99 / £34.99 at launch. As far as general reception goes, the prior releases were met with mixed analyses, with some noting aspects of repetition during gameplay.

Here's a look at the features:

A NEW TAKE ON 3rd PERSON COMBAT - The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee, and powers from your mutations. Learning new Wung-Fu combat forms through progression and learning from masters you’ll meet, will constantly add to your choices and make sure combat never gets old. EVOLVE YOUR GAMEPLAY - You’ll be able to re-code your genetic structure to change the way you look and play. This will of course affect your attributes and in addition to this, exposure to bio-contamination in the world will lead to mutations like the Turtleform and Mucus Bubble, while exposure to radioactivity found in bunkers from the old world will affect your mind and unlock psi-mutations like telekinesis, levitation and more. NEXT LEVEL OF CRAFTING - You are totally free when crafting weapons. Mix and match parts to create your own unique 1H or 2H slash and crush weapons. Revolvers, rifles and shotguns and add modifications like cork-screws and battery-powered chainsaw modules to bio-contaminated sludge vials adding to your combat arsenal. There are even characters you’ll meet that’ll craft cool stuff for you, like bionic wings, a jump-pack and even let you modify your Automaton - the scrap-toy sidekick!

GEAR UP FOR ADVENTURE - You are totally free when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but what type of gear you wear. Equip a gas-mask and an oxygen tank for exploring the Dead Zones, thermos-resistant clothes for venturing into cryonic areas or protective gear for taking on bio-contaminated creatures, the choice is up to you. SURVIVE IN A VIBRANT OPEN WORLD - You are free to explore the world and what lies beneath its surface, by foot, mech, jet-ski, air-balloon or area unique mounts. Explore the dying wildland, the tunnels and bunker networks of the underworld, and find your way up the mountains or out in the archipelago. There are lots of discoveries to be made, mysteries to unravel, creatures to confront, and weird characters to meet in this vibrant and colorful world. AN UNUSUAL STORY WITH AN UNUSUAL END - Your actions play a major part in the unfolding of a story where End is coming to the New World. A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided, in need of someone strong enough to unite them or bring them all down...

Will you be picking up Biomutant when it launches on Switch in May?