The heroes in a half shell are popping up all over the place these days in original games, DLC, classic collections and movies. And guess what — there's even more to come! GameMill Entertainment, Cradle Games and Raw Thrills have today announced (via IGN) that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants will be leaping out of the sewers and onto Switch on 23rd April.

Originally released in arcades by Raw Thrills back in 2017, Wrath of the Mutants is based on the 2012 Nickelodeon animated series and sees the titular turtles in yet another beat-em-up adventure.

The game employs the same smooth visuals that proved so divisive for the animated series, though it does see the original voice cast (Seth Green, Sean Astin, Rob Paulsen, Greg Cipes) return for some fresh dialogue.

Wrath of the Mutants' console release will add an additional three stages and six boss fights to the original line-up and also offers a four-player co-op mode for those who want to play as either the turtles or some familiar faces including Metalhead, Leatherhead and Bebop.

After the highs of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (and it's rather ace 'Dimension Shellshock' DLC), seeing a return to the 2012 animated visuals is a bit of a letdown. But who knows, perhaps this beat 'em up will pack a punch yet... maybe.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants skates onto Switch this April and is set to be priced at $29.99 (or your regional equivalent).