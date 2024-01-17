The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received another 'game of the year' nomination. This time it comes from the 2024 Game Developer Choice Awards nominations, with the winners to be revealed this March at GDC 2024.

The other finalists for GDC's game of the year award include Baldur's Gate 3, Cocoon, Dave The Diver, Dredge, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild previously won this GDC award back in 2017.

Tears of the Kingdom has also picked up nominations for best visual art, best technology, best narrative, innovative award, best design, and best audio. Super Mario Bros. Wonder has also received honourable mentions for its design and art.

You can check out the full list of nominees on the GDC website. Apart from GDC, Tears of the Kingdom is also up for the D.I.C.E. GOTY award and New York GOTY award.