Publisher Deck13 Spotlight and developer Argonwood have announced that the medieval-inspired turn-based strategy game Rising Lords will be bringing the battle to Switch on 18th January.

Taking place in the fictional kingdom of Aubelin, Rising Lords will see you playing as a Lord who is attempting to rise (shocking with that title, we know) through the ranks and gain power over the land.

On the surface, this is your standard turn-based affair, with tactical combat, skill cards and counters a-plenty. But then it also has board game mechanics, city building, resource management and more, all wrapped up in a medieval visual style that looks like it has wandered off an ancient fresco.

When you throw in cross-platform multiplayer, Challenge and Scenario Modes and a map editor alongside the standard campaign, this becomes a rather chunky battle indeed. You can check out a rundown of the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below.

- Turn-based tactics

- Varied game modes

- Versatile maps and map editor

- Skill and event cards

- Deep morale system

- Resource management and building construction

- Weapon forging and army creation

- Balancing of military and economic strength

Rising Lords has been in early access on Steam for the past few years, though the full version will be released on the same day as consoles later this month.

Does Rising Lords look up your street? Let us know in the comments.