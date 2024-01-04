Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being revealed last October, publisher QUByte Interactive has today announced that the Top Racer Collection will no longer be coming to Switch later this month, but will instead be returning to the pit lane until 7th March 2024.

The collection comprises the three SNES titles in the Top Gear series (albeit with the licence-free 'Top Racer' title) — Top Gear, Top Gear 2 and Top Gear 3000 — and also includes a series crossover with Horizon Chase, Top Gear Crossroads.

All of this was set to come our way on 11th January, but QUByte has made the decision to delay the collection so that it can "enhance the experience for everyone and refine all the classic and exclusive modes". While it's never nice to see a delay, we'd much rather see a game taken to the garage for an extra few weeks then sent out to the track in an unfit state — and a push of two months is hardly the most drastic that we have seen.

You can check out some of the upcoming collection's features as well as a handful of screenshots in the following from the publishers:

Top Racer Collection brings back the 90s classic in one incredible package, bringing together three iconic games from the renowned racing franchise. With online features, get up to speed and experience the nostalgic mix of action and addictive gameplay! The Top Racer Collection features classic titles such as Top Racer, Top Racer 2 and Top Racer 3000. In addition, the collection will feature the brand new Top Racer Crossroads and more exclusive content. Originally released for older systems, Top Racer won over gamers with its engaging gameplay, vibrant graphics and iconic soundtracks. Features:

- Filters for a nostalgic experience;

- Online mode for multiplayer races;

- Challenges with friends and opponents from around the world in ranking mode;

- Time Attack mode to test your racing skills against the clock.

- Campaign Mode and Custom Cup Mode

It might not be time to start your retro engines just yet, but there's not too long to wait before Top Racer Collection speeds onto Switch this March.

Will you be picking this one up later this year? Let us know in the comments.