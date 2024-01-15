Update #2 [Mon 15th Jan, 2024 10:00 GMT]: After a tough weekend of splatting, Team Solo has been crowned the winner of Splatoon 3's FrostyFest Splatfest!

In the battle of "Who do you spend the holidays with?", the victor swept the board, picking up 57p and leaving Team Friends and Team Family with... 0p. Yikes.





Thanks to all three teams, and don't forget that everyone who participated gets Super Sea Snails. Be sure to pick yours up! pic.twitter.com/rwDv8waw8R SRL Outcomes Team reporting the results of the special Frosty Fest! Our big winners are Team Solo with a 57 point sweep!Thanks to all three teams, and don't forget that everyone who participated gets Super Sea Snails. Be sure to pick yours up! #Splatoon3 January 15, 2024

Good splatting, to all those who took part (especially if you were on Team Solo)! Don't forget to pick up your Super Sea Snails now that the whole thing is over.

Update #1 [Fri 12th Jan, 2024 17:20 GMT]: It's Splatfest time again in Splatoon 3. Later today (or early tomorrow, depending on when you're reading this and where you are in the world), the FrostyFest Splatfest kicks off.

Splatoon 3's version of this question is asking you: "Who do you spend the holidays with?" You can side with Team Friends, Team Family, or Team Solo.

Refill your weapons and get ready to paint the town this weekend. You can read our original story below for more details, and don't forget to let us know which team you're on by voting in our poll:

Which team are you on for the Splatoon 3's FrostyFest? Friends Family Solo None, I'm skipping this one! Wait, there's a Splatfest this weekend? Which team are you on for the Splatoon 3's FrostyFest? (379 votes) Friends 10 % Family 54 % Solo 17 % None, I'm skipping this one! 8 % Wait, there's a Splatfest this weekend? 12 %

Original article [Sat 23rd Dec, 2023 01:00 GMT]: Alongside the latest game update, Nintendo has announced the next Splatfest for Splatoon 3. After the 'family v friend' theme in Splatoon 2, the third game will now be split between friends, family and solo teams.

As previously mentioned, this event will be part of the latest FrostyFest update, and players will be able to cast their vote between 5th January 2024 and 13th January 2024, with the event kicking off on 13th January 2024 and running until 15th January 2024.





Whether you spend your holidays having fun with friends, getting in family time or kicking back by yourself, get ready to cast your vote in ❄️ FrostyFest update! ❄️Whether you spend your holidays having fun with friends, getting in family time or kicking back by yourself, get ready to cast your vote in #Splatoon3 from 05/01 and splat it out from 13/01. pic.twitter.com/R8yskRpz9B December 22, 2023

You can learn more about the latest FrostyFest update in our previous post here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo is also doing some gift-giving with themed headgear items, and Inkopolis has received a winter makeover.

It's also worth noting how this week's game update appears to have finally resolved the Big Run reward issue.