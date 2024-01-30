PlayStation is due to broadcast its latest State of Play event on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 (that's tomorrow, folks), and if rumours are to be believed, we may see the return of Sega's 2011 platformer, Sonic Generations.

The rumour originated via Nick Baker, co-founder of Xbox Era, who posted a cryptic tease that may be hinting toward specific reveals during PlayStation's State of Play. Several games can be identified from the post, including Rise of the Ronin (which Sony has already confirmed will be featured), Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Silent Hill 2, and Judas. It's also possible that a new entry in the Metro franchise might be on its way.

On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we’ll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you’ll need to catch the metro. Just don’t be a Judas about it. — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 28, 2024

What's gotten Sonic fans all hot and bothered, however, is the phrase "Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation". Many are concluding, quite logically, that this could be hinting toward an announcement relating to Sonic Generations. What's more, a tweet from user Kurakasis, which has since been shared by Baker, states that a potential new Sonic Generations game will be titled 'Sonic X Shadow Generations'.

It goes without saying that you should take all this with a grain of salt, though Baker does have a proven track record of correctly predicting events such as these. For now, we'll keep our fingers crossed for some more Sonic content soon. Given that Shadow himself will feature in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, it does make quite a bit of sense.