So, what did other outlets think? Starting off with VGC's thoughts:

"Thankfully, while most of its early levels are virtually identical to the original, the game’s fourth world is entirely new to the Switch version – the first of two new worlds in the remake – and it does introduce some original mechanics. The remake also introduces a co-op mode and a casual difficulty, which adds checkpoints, though we can’t imagine many older players will need it to be any easier."

Here are IGN's thoughts:

"I’ve only had my hands on the first four worlds of the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake so far, but it’s already doing a great job of transporting me back to a time when The Da Vinci Code was on top of the best-seller’s list and everyone still spoke using quotes from Napoleon Dynamite."

Press Start said it got off to a promising start:

"My brief time with Mario vs. Donkey Kong has impressed me, even if it’s a more straightforward affair than other Mario games, and the co-op is an absolute game changer that shouldn’t be underestimated."

Vooks has also enjoyed it so far:

"There’s much more to discuss with this Switch version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong. There are two new worlds: cooperative play and a whole lot more. But we’ll have to save that for our review. Having not played the game in any meaningful way since its original release, I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen thus far. I think Mario vs Donkey Kong could find a whole new audience now on the Switch."

And Pocket Tactics called it a "slow and simple experience":