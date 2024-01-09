Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

To kick off the new year, Eastasiasoft has held a special showcase, revealing what's on the way to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms in "early 2024".

More specifically, the 15 "exciting" games shown will target January, February and "early 2024" releases. You can check out the full 12-minute presentation in the video above. Below is the full rundown of what was revealed:

"Join us for a look the latest projects we're working on for early 2024 and beyond. This showcase covers 15 titles across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC for release in the months ahead. No matter your platform of choice, you won't want to miss this special presentation!"

Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom 2024 US$/€49.99 Nintendo Switch Xuan Yuan Sword 7 Spring 2024 TBD Nintendo Switch Fallen City Brawl Early 2024 TBD Steam (Consoles TBD) Nephenthesys January 17 US$/€5.99 SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX/PC Turret Rampage January 31 US$/€4.99 SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX Dungeonoid 2 Awakening February 7 US$/€8.99 SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX/PC GENIE Reprise February 14 US$/€6.99 PS5/XSX Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS February 15 US$/€5.99 SW/PS4/PS5 Froggie - A Retro Platformer February 21 US$/€4.99 SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament 2024 TBD PlayStation 5 Violet Wisteria March 2024 TBD SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX 10 Seconds to Win! March 2024 US$/€4.99 SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Early 2024 TBD SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX Sunny Café March 2024 TBD SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX/PC Richman 11 March 2024 TBD PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX/WIN

Like the look of any of these games? Leave a comment below.