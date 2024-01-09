To kick off the new year, Eastasiasoft has held a special showcase, revealing what's on the way to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms in "early 2024".
More specifically, the 15 "exciting" games shown will target January, February and "early 2024" releases. You can check out the full 12-minute presentation in the video above. Below is the full rundown of what was revealed:
"Join us for a look the latest projects we're working on for early 2024 and beyond. This showcase covers 15 titles across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC for release in the months ahead. No matter your platform of choice, you won't want to miss this special presentation!"
|Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom
|2024
|US$/€49.99
|Nintendo Switch
|Xuan Yuan Sword 7
|Spring 2024
|TBD
|Nintendo Switch
|Fallen City Brawl
|Early 2024
|TBD
|Steam (Consoles TBD)
|Nephenthesys
|January 17
|US$/€5.99
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX/PC
|Turret Rampage
|January 31
|US$/€4.99
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
|Dungeonoid 2 Awakening
|February 7
|US$/€8.99
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX/PC
|GENIE Reprise
|February 14
|US$/€6.99
|PS5/XSX
|Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire PLUS
|February 15
|US$/€5.99
|SW/PS4/PS5
|Froggie - A Retro Platformer
|February 21
|US$/€4.99
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
|Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament
|2024
|TBD
|PlayStation 5
|Violet Wisteria
|March 2024
|TBD
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
|10 Seconds to Win!
|March 2024
|US$/€4.99
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
|Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic
|Early 2024
|TBD
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
|Sunny Café
|March 2024
|TBD
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX/PC
|Richman 11
|March 2024
|TBD
|PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX/WIN
Like the look of any of these games? Leave a comment below.
[source eastasiasoft.com]
Very excited for the Hakuoki collection!
