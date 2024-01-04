Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher nakana.io (Please, Touch The Artwork) has announced that its side-scrolling adventure title Ahro will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch in 2024, likely in the first half.

Developed by Oeh Interactive, Ahro is an intriguing historical adventure game in which the titular protagonist is able to release his spirit into the air to assist in gathering items, discovering secrets, and ultimately finding the ultimate cure for his distressing breakdown episodes.

The game is aiming to tackle themes of anxiety and past tramas that Oeh Interactive's founder Joel Vile has stated was born from his own experience with panic disorder. The protagonist is said to represent an average person who may have experienced trauma and loss while the wider world continues to shift and change in the background.

It certainly sounds intriguing, and we're always game for a relaxing experience. Hopefully we'll find out more in the coming months.

