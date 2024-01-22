We love a good cosplay, and boy are there a lot of good ones out there. From the uber-realistic to hyper-stylised, we have seen some certified bangers over the years. Very few, however, have been quite as mind-blowing as the little Super Metroid number we saw over the weekend (thanks, @MetroidDatabase).

Showcased at this year's MAGFest, two builders, Carl and Matt, revealed their Mother Brain costume and it is quite something. Aside from the fact that this 16-bit beauty has been unleashed on the real world in all of its 2D pixel art glory, it also has a LED blinking eye and a light-up brain. Oh yeah, it's also huge.

You can check out the build's big reveal in the following tweet from @MetroidDatabase:

The cosplay took over eight months to build and, looking at Metroid database's behind-the-scenes look at it, operates via a pretty hefty set of controls. Top work, eh?

Of course, this is by no means the first 16-bit-inspired cosplay out there (take the tiny Samus that stands next to the Mother Brain in the above video as proof), and the added lights and movement of this one have us convinced that anyone who can create something that detailed must be some kind of wizard.

We previously ran down some of the most impressive Metroid cosplays out there (below) and this Mother Brain build has got to sit among the best of 'em.