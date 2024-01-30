Good. The Sims brand has been irreversibly destroyed, and I say this as a former superfan. I was also one of the earliest Sims 2 machinima directors back in the day (20 years ago come this November!), and I was also prolific in the voiceover scene, having performed in dozens of productions (some of which are still lurking on the interwebz).

The Sims is a series that was (and the classics still are) so very dear to me, but I hate what it's become.

The only Sims games that will ever see my money is if they re-release complete versions of the first three main games (I haven't played The Sims 3 on PC to any real length) without DRM, and/or ports of the early GBA/DS/PSP games (and without any changes), but I can't see them being officially re-released in their original forms.

I still routinely play The Sims 1 on PC (unfortunately, I've had issues with TS2), and it still holds up, though TS2 is arguably the best in show, the likes of which I strongly doubt that we will ever see again. I even bought a boxed copy of Windows 7 some time after it had been discontinued mainly to play The Sims 2 on my MacBook 10 years ago (though it was useful for using my other WIndows apps too).