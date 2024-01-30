Earlier before, fans of the long-running life simulation series The Sims got excited when a Nintendo Switch version of the fourth game was seemingly discovered alongside other platforms in a Google search description.
Unfortunately, there are "no plans" to release the game on the Switch. The official communications account has responded to this discovery, clarifying The Sims 4 is not available on the Nintendo Switch and it's apparently "an error in the search data". Here's what it had to say:
"Oop! We've updated this information as this seems to be an error in the search data. The Sims 4 is not available with no plans for release on the Nintendo Switch."
Although The Sims 3 eventually made its way across to Nintendo platforms, there's never really been any conversation about bringing the fourth entry to a Nintendo system. EA is also now focused on its next entry, codenamed 'Project Rene':