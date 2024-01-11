Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Netflix is cranking out new seasons of Sonic Prime seemingly faster than the 'Blue Blur' himself, with Season 3 now available to watch in its entirety.

It doesn't seem that long that we were first reporting on the animated show and speculating what it would all be about, but now the story is kicking into high gear with Sonic going head-to-head against an alternate reality version of Tails called 'Nine'. In fact, he even brings on some unlikely alliances in this new series to ensure the protection of the 'Shatterverse'.

We'll be honest, we've not really been keeping up with Sonic Prime, but if the above trailer is anything to go by, it seems we might be missing out on what looks to be a genuinely interesting plot. Either way, if you're still watching it yourself, then you can check out Season 3 right now.