North America / UK

So, first up is the box art you're probably most familiar with. It showcases what looks to be a repurposed screenshot from the game itself to make up the key art. We've got Samus herself shooting toward a couple of enemies against the instantly recognisable black background. It's not the most eye-catching box art we've ever seen, but it gets the job done.

North America - Classic Series



The Classic Series release, on the other hand, demonstrates exceptional use of colour to make the box art really stand out from the crown. Samus is front and centre against a yellow and blue background, and we can see her Varia Suit in all its glory. Yeah, we like this one.

Europe

Europe's design is similar to North America's original release in terms of overall composition, but the key art is vastly different. Instead of using pixel art pulled from the game, we've got a gorgeous view of Samus rocking the classic Chozo Suit. Not only that, but you can also spot frames of animation to demonstrate Samus jumping. It's a weird inclusion, but it makes for a nice image.

Japan

Whoa. This one's quite different, right? Japan's design showcases Samus, as you'd expect, but this time it's against a bold, red background with the title of the game nice and clear at the top. A white background surrounds the key art to include all the usual logos and bits and bobs, and we love the fact that none of this gets in the way of the main image.

Which region got the best Metroid box art? North America / UK North America - Classic Series Europe Japan Which region got the best Metroid box art? (288 votes) North America / UK 10 % North America - Classic Series 47 % Europe 32 % Japan 10 %

