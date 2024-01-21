Get out your very best magnifying glass, folks - it's time to analyse some artwork in the latest edition of Box Art Brawl!
We've got a serious big-hitter for you this week, but before we get cracking, let's take a look at how things panned out last time. We looked at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project for the NES, pitting North America against Japan in a classic duel. North America
The gritty, edgy approach taken with the Western design made it a resounding victory for North America, who took in 77% of the vote - well done!
This week, we're sticking with the NES with one of Nintendo's most important games of all time: Metroid. Yep, we've never looked at the original in Box Art Brawl before; we couldn't believe it either. There are a few entries for this one, including the Classic Series release for North America, so it's kind of a bumper edition this week.
So, let's get to it.