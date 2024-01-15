GameStop has announced that it has "decided to wind down" its NFT marketplace after initially launching in July 2022.

As reported by Decrypt (thanks, VGC), users will be unable to buy, sell, or create NFTs as of February 2nd, 2024, with GameStop citing the "continuing regulatory uncertainty of the crypto space" as its reasoning for the closure.

It's a big step in the firm moving away from crypto after previously committing heavily to the concept. In 2023, continuing falling revenue and a plummeting share price led to the termination of CEO Matthew Furlong. Shortly afterward, GameStop ended support of its cryptocurrency wallet.





We would like to thank



Creators: the future doesn't stop here. Loopring L2 has become a home for amazing NFT artists,… The #GameStop NFT Marketplace is winding downWe would like to thank @GameStop for choosing Loopring L2 as an integration partner. It was a pleasure working with the team thereCreators: the future doesn't stop here. Loopring L2 has become a home for amazing NFT artists,… pic.twitter.com/B6H57kUDBg January 12, 2024

It certainly seems to be yet another clear indication that NFTs are on their way out. However, while some companies such as Sega are certainly cooling on the concept, others - including Square Enix and even The Pokémon Company - may still be invested.

As a reminder, NFTs, short for 'non-fungible tokens', are digital identifiers stored via blockchains that effectively allow users to claim full ownership of digital content. The technology saw a huge boom in popularity during 2020 and 2021, though a report in 2023 indicated that around 95% of NFTs had a market value of zero, rendering them effectively useless. Shame.

