GameStop has announced that it has "decided to wind down" its NFT marketplace after initially launching in July 2022.
As reported by Decrypt (thanks, VGC), users will be unable to buy, sell, or create NFTs as of February 2nd, 2024, with GameStop citing the "continuing regulatory uncertainty of the crypto space" as its reasoning for the closure.
It's a big step in the firm moving away from crypto after previously committing heavily to the concept. In 2023, continuing falling revenue and a plummeting share price led to the termination of CEO Matthew Furlong. Shortly afterward, GameStop ended support of its cryptocurrency wallet.
It certainly seems to be yet another clear indication that NFTs are on their way out. However, while some companies such as Sega are certainly cooling on the concept, others - including Square Enix and even The Pokémon Company - may still be invested.
As a reminder, NFTs, short for 'non-fungible tokens', are digital identifiers stored via blockchains that effectively allow users to claim full ownership of digital content. The technology saw a huge boom in popularity during 2020 and 2021, though a report in 2023 indicated that around 95% of NFTs had a market value of zero, rendering them effectively useless. Shame.
[source decrypt.co, via videogameschronicle.com]
GameStop had an NFT marketplace?
Didn't know that GameStop had an NFT marketplace either, but good to know it's winding down!
I'm honestly surprised it lasted this long. Good riddance either way.
Well, now where am I going to go to trade in the lightly used NFTs I don't want anymore for a slight percentage of its full market value?
Turns out the fungibility was the friends we made along the way.
I want to imagine a man has invested his entire life saving in GameStop NFTs and is on the streets now
"users will be unable to buy, sell, or create NFTs as of February 2nd, 2024"
Unable to buy or sell? Does that mean your virtual money just disappears? Sounds like a risky investment
Tune in next month when GameStop announces their jump into AI, somehow.
Because, surely, a company desperate to stay relevant but mostly predicates itself on in-person exchanges and online orders will find a way to shove that square peg into a circle hole...
I had no idea they tried to get in on this. I had a feeling NFTs were going to be a fad. And now digital content that has been up for years without any problems (such as the viral video "Charlie Bit My Finger," back from the early days of YouTube) could now be withheld from the masses due to copyright.
And that's not even taking into account artists who have had their work stolen and sold as NFTs. I distinctly remember seeing fanart from Japanese artist Uotapo (known for making fanart of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, especially its spinoff series, Equestria Girls) on an NFT marketplace.
Being a follower of them on DeviantArt, I messaged them and told them about it, and they sent a takedown request of their art on the NFT site. But I can't help but wonder how many of their works were already sold to bad actors or unsuspecting users under false pretenses.
Basically, they were a bad idea all around, if you ask me. And now all those people who spent goodness knows how many dollars/pounds/euros/rubles/yen/etc. are left with something that is now basically worthless.
It would be so lovely to go back in time a few years and tell everyone who invested in NFTs to not even bother, that they'd be out tons of money for a piece of code that would not be worth anything in a couple of years.
Due to the power of blockchain technology, people will still own the NFTs and could still sell them via other platforms to anyone stupid enough to buy them.
I read that as "Oh no, GameStop is closing its money laundering service."
I've yet to see an explanation of NFTs that proves they're of any benefit to anyone aside from criminals. I'm amazed they've been permitted for this long.
GameStop wouldn’t be trying so hard to survive in this modern gaming climate if everyone hadn’t pushed so hard for digital games. A tangible store can’t be profitable in an intangible business. It’s finally starting to be realized, however, that many gamers are being left in the cold as they find out they never actually bought their digital games and instead bought a ticket to play them temporarily (aka rental). Gamers, please purchase physical games, let’s help the industry survive all around, including our game stores!
@AstroTheGamosian it makes you wonder, huh? Even in a hypothetical parallel universe where NFTs were all good like their proponents tell us, how can you trust a company or an individual that goes on about stealing artwork and selling as their own? I understand people who bought them probably didn't know it was stolen, but the seller did. Even if no one ever finds out, they were morally corrupt from the beginning and they knew it. No amount of sociopathy can ever clean up this scam
I was waiting to see that “Oh no! Anyways,” gif in the comments and am a bit sad I didn’t.
I can’t think of any comment. NFT’s were and are a complete mystery to me. But apparently that’s ok because they are over. One day my grandchildren will ask me (they won’t) “what were those NFTs” and I will say “It’s a thing that caused mass headaches for 2 years, but it didn’t actually exist”.
GameStop is dipping out of its get rich quick scheme??
@KoiTenchi Gotchu, fam
Lol, that droll headline.
Fungi win again
Stay strong my mushroom friends
No. Funging. Way.
@AstroTheGamosian I feel like a LOT of people tried to warn about the dangers during the whole NFT explosion. But they were ignored/laughed at. Even if a person from the future tried getting through to the thick skulled types they’d suffer the same reaction. 🤦♂️🤦♂️
@Kiyata I’ve literally never been left in the cold by buying digital. No game license has ever been taken from me. I’m not saying this is impossible but it is so far a mostly hypothetical problem and thanks to digital adoption forcing console makers to move to full backwards compatibility the odds of it happening in any meaningful way are very low.
