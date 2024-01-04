Nintendo recently shared a list via the Switch news channel featuring the system's 'most played' games in Europe last year.

As you might have already guessed, a lot of major first-party releases are included along with some of the biggest third-party and free-to-play titles. This includes games like Zelda, Super Mario, Fortnite, Pokémon and Minecraft.

Here's the full list, courtesy of Nintendo Everything. Keep in mind that there's no particular order to this list, and the amount of time spent playing these games was not revealed.