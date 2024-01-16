Following in the footsteps of The Pokémon Company, Nintendo has announced it will donate 50 million yen to the Red Cross Society after a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country's Noto Peninsula earlier this month.

As part of this, Nintendo has announced it will also provide free repairs to anyone in disaster zones. Here's the official statement (via a translation of a NintendoCoLtd post on social media):

Nintendo: We would like to express our deepest sympathies to everyone who was affected by the 2020 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

We will provide free repairs for our products requested by people in areas where the Disaster Relief Act applies in response to the Noto Peninsula Earthquake for a period of 6 months from the application of the Disaster Relief Act in each region. In addition, we will donate 50 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support those affected by the disaster.

Regarding repair requests from areas covered by the Disaster Relief Law following the 2020 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, please also see the following page.

We pray for the speedy recovery of all those affected.

The Pokémon Company also donated 50 million yen and other Japanese video game companies like Square Enix have also shown their support of Japan's earthquake victims.