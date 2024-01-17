Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

New Star Games has today announced that its upcoming retro-inspired racer, New Star GP, will be speeding off the start line on Switch in March 2024.

As we have come to expect from the studio, the upcoming racing title takes a classic arcade approach to its gameplay and then adds levels of customisation and reward on top.

There is a Career Mode where you'll speed through decades of racing from the 1980s to the modern-day, a Championship Mode for competitive racing alone or in split-screen and a Customisation Mode for setting up events just the way you like 'em.

This one swaps the pixel art visuals of Retro Goal and Retro Bowl for a bright, low-poly style and has enough customisation options in the tank to keep you tweaking for a long time — we're talking 17 different tracks, 45 different drivers, 15 car body shells and 60 driver personal items. Oh, and let's not forget the 176 unique race events including time trials, reverse races and checkpoint races.

You can get a closer look at what's in store by checking out the following screenshots:

New Star GP released in Early Access on Steam last August and went on to rack up a decent number of 'Very Positive' reviews. Let's hope that these opening laps mean that the game can launch in tip-top condition on Switch this March.