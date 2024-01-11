To celebrate the release of WarioWare: Move It! last November, Nintendo has released some new themed goodies on the My Nintendo Store in North America.

This time we've got some "fun and stylist magnets" that will give you the motivation to "move it" whenever you look at them. Here's the full description:

"This brightly-colored 8"x8" magnet sheet features Wario, Ashley, Red, 9-volt, Orbulon, and Mona. This physical reward is available while supplies last."

This item will set you back 500 Platinum Points and as noted is available while supplies last. You can learn more about WarioWare: Move It! in our review here on Nintendo Life: