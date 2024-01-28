If you're a big fan of Shovel Knight, you might want to check out the latest officially licensed limited edition controllers from 'CptnAlex Designs'.
There are two sets available. Both are available to pre-order for $165.00 until 29th February 2024. There are 1,000 sets of these controllers each, and pre-orders will ship in either the second or third quarter of this year. They also come with an exclusive enamel pin and some other items.
Shovel Knight & King Knight Joy-Con
Whether you wield the Shovel Blade or a set joy-cons, you are a Knight worthy of the best equipment out there! This set of joy-con features a unique Shovel Knight pattern, with Shovel Knight and King Knight ready for battle on the back.
The officially licensed Shovel Knight joy-con are Limited Edition and part of our premium Signature Collection. As part of our Signature Collection, they come with some exciting add-ons! Each controller set comes with a stainless steel authenticity card engraved with your controllers number within the series. Also included is an exclusive hard enamel pin and a premium collectible box!
These are not your average controllers, but you're not the average Knight!
Plague Knight & Specter Knight Joy-Con
Whether you wield the Shovel Blade or a set joy-cons, you are a Knight worthy of the best equipment out there! This set of joy-con features a unique Shovel Knight pattern, with Plague Knight and Specter Knight ready for battle on the back.
If you end up ordering both sets of controllers, you'll also receive an "extremely limited" Fish Head Shovel Knight Enamel Pin. Cptn Alex Designs is also offering one giant collectible enamel pin, with pre-orders now live for $25.00.
Man, Fish, or something else? No one knows what truly lies behind the mask of Shovel Knight - but a mysterious Fish Headed, shovel blade wielding Knight has been known to make an appearance throughout the village. And now they're an enamel pin!
Any interested in these Joy-Con? Tell us in the comments.
Comments 10
Looks really slick, but over double the price just isn’t feasible haha.
They look pretty awesome.
The red and blue together and the green and yellow together would be much better imo
If they were $100, I'd understand, but I can't justify Joy-Cons for $165 haha.
They look super sick though.
These look awesome but no way I’m shelling out double the price of a normal pair of joy cons. Either you keep them on display on a shelf forever or they get stick drift in 9months.
I'm not shoveling out that much for them, I don't live on a Knights wage, more like the squire boy.
They look fit for a King though.
Alright, I'll stop.
😜
I don't actually think they look that good. I want to like them because I love shovel knight, but they're just sort of blah, and so expensive. Maybe something like two toned shells, or more color details on the slide part like they did with the Mario ones.
If I spent a £150+ on a set of joy con's that could potentially get stick drift. Then I would be making the statement, that my disposable income has a disposable income of its own.
@Freek Unless a Specter comes and takes them away from you.
If a Plague spreads, you'll probably have to sell them, if only to Dig some money for medicine and after everything is said and done, hopefully you'll have pocket change to get them again.
I apologize, I went a little overboard.
Not bad looking, but this is too much. Are they guaranteed not to get drift within an hour* of use?
*that's an exageration, but it wouldn't surprise me if it did.
