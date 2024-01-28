If you're a big fan of Shovel Knight, you might want to check out the latest officially licensed limited edition controllers from 'CptnAlex Designs'.

There are two sets available. Both are available to pre-order for $165.00 until 29th February 2024. There are 1,000 sets of these controllers each, and pre-orders will ship in either the second or third quarter of this year. They also come with an exclusive enamel pin and some other items.





Shovel Knight, King Knight, Specter Knight, and Plague Knight have made their made their delightful debut on



They're only available for a limited time. Pre-order today!💙💛❤️💚 Steel thy Joy-Con!Shovel Knight, King Knight, Specter Knight, and Plague Knight have made their made their delightful debut on @CptnAlexDesigns ' custom controllers!They're only available for a limited time. Pre-order today!💙💛❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/IdbHzpiJm5 January 26, 2024

Shovel Knight & King Knight Joy-Con

Whether you wield the Shovel Blade or a set joy-cons, you are a Knight worthy of the best equipment out there! This set of joy-con features a unique Shovel Knight pattern, with Shovel Knight and King Knight ready for battle on the back.

The officially licensed Shovel Knight joy-con are Limited Edition and part of our premium Signature Collection. As part of our Signature Collection, they come with some exciting add-ons! Each controller set comes with a stainless steel authenticity card engraved with your controllers number within the series. Also included is an exclusive hard enamel pin and a premium collectible box!

These are not your average controllers, but you're not the average Knight!

Plague Knight & Specter Knight Joy-Con

Whether you wield the Shovel Blade or a set joy-cons, you are a Knight worthy of the best equipment out there! This set of joy-con features a unique Shovel Knight pattern, with Plague Knight and Specter Knight ready for battle on the back.

If you end up ordering both sets of controllers, you'll also receive an "extremely limited" Fish Head Shovel Knight Enamel Pin. Cptn Alex Designs is also offering one giant collectible enamel pin, with pre-orders now live for $25.00.

Man, Fish, or something else? No one knows what truly lies behind the mask of Shovel Knight - but a mysterious Fish Headed, shovel blade wielding Knight has been known to make an appearance throughout the village. And now they're an enamel pin!

Any interested in these Joy-Con? Tell us in the comments.