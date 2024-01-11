Limited Run Games and Konami have teamed up to bring back two classic series' from the Japanese developer's back catalogue — Felix the Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures.

Felix the Cat will contain the 1992 NES original and the 1993 Game Boy adventure, while Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked will include Rocket Knight Adventures, Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2, and the SNES-exclusive spin-off Sparkster. A release date hasn't been announced for either collection, but we know they're coming to Switch.

As well as that, we'll be able to grab these both physically — via Limited Run Games — and digitally via the eShop. Both collections will contain added features such as save states, quality-of-life fixes, and for Rocket Knight, a boss rush mode.





Check the threaded replies for more information on each release! 👀 Felix the Cat & Rocket Knight games are getting re-releases! 🙌Digital collections for both of these beloved franchises are coming soon via @LimitedRunGames ' Carbon Engine.Check the threaded replies for more information on each release! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GDQ69k0J0H January 11, 2024

Felix the Cat on NES and Game Boy was developed by Hudson Soft, which merged with Konami in 2012. Both games are side-scrolling platformers based on the cartoon character of the same name.

Rocket Knight Adventures debuted on the Mega Drive / Sega Genesis in 1993 and was designed by Contra creator Nobuya Nakazato. The main character, Sparkster, became a bit of a mascot for Konami during the '90s, and he has since made cameos in numerous Konami games. The franchise was briefly revived in 2010 with the Xbox Live and PSN title Rocket Knight.

Pre-orders for physical versions of Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked will be available from 19th January until 18th February 2024, but you can have a look at what's on offer on Limited Run Games' website.

As for Felix the Cat, you'll need to wait until 9th February to get your pre-orders in, and you'll have to snap up a physical of this retro collection before 10th March 2024. As always, there are various versions of both collections up for grabs, including separate pieces of merchandise.

2024 seems to be a year where Konami is revisiting its past. Contra: Operation Galuga, developed by WayForward, sees the side-scrolling shooter series returning to its roots later this year. And classic PS1 JRPGs Suikoden I & II are also getting a remaster, which we hope to see in 2024. And that's without the Metal Gear Solid 3 or Silent Hill 2 remakes.