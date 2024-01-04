Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Originally revealed in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase back in 2022, publisher Untold Tales and developer Demagog Studio have today announced that the apocalypse-set 2D platformer The Cub is set to pounce onto Switch on 19th January.

Framed by the publishers as a "Jungle Book meets the armageddon fusion," this one will see you returning to the dystopian world that the developer previously set out in Golf Club: Wasteland, parkouring your way through the landscape to escape the ghosts of your past.

This is a world in which the rich have fled to Mars, leaving those who couldn't make the trip to fend for themselves in a war-strewn and rapidly evolving Earth. The above trailer gives a good idea of the Inside-esque platforming on display — though even the apocalypse looks brighter than that dystopian setting — and gives yet another taste of the Nick Cave-style soundtrack that we liked so much in the initial announcement.

A free demo is now available to play on Steam (if that's your platform of choice) and it is only another couple of weeks before the full game lands on Switch.

Will you be picking up The Cub later this month? Run down to the comments and let us know.