Famitsu has revealed the latest box charts from Japan (thanks, Gematsu) and it's another resounding triumph for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which scored an additional 94,682 units sold.

It's also a full house for the Switch once again, with every space in the top ten taken up by Nintendo's hybrid console. Familiar faces crop up this week, including Pikmin 4, Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 94,682 (1,327,663) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 62,617 (603,061) [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 35,161 (433,442) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 34,876 (1,040,438) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 17,355 (414,191) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 16,983 (3,355,750) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 16,584 (104,407) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,405 (5,585,146) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 14,724 (5,362,270) [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokémon Company, 11/03/23) – 13,516 (41,222)

Hardware is, once again, a familiar sight to behold with the Switch OLED model topping the charts with 62,868 units shifted. When adding all three Switch SKUs together, a total of 94,643 consoles have been sold over the week. We're gonna need you to slow down a bit if we want that Switch successor soon, okay Japan?

Here is the updated hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 62,868 (6,320,230) PlayStation 5 – 34,468 (4,225,963) Switch Lite – 15,948 (5,642,527) Switch – 15,827 (19,655,033) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,848 (656,951) PlayStation 4 – 2,430 (7,914,217) Xbox Series X – 1,239 (244,430) Xbox Series S – 240 (294,518) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 19 (1,192,710)

