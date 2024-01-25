Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Pmurph Games and publisher RedDeer.Games have today announced that Golfinite, a classic-looking golf title, will be swinging onto Switch on 9th February.

On the surface, this one is all about the basics: club type, swing power, direction and wind speed. Power-ups, fantasy obstacles and intrusive wildlife will also have some sway over the experience, but this is a golf title that is all about the game itself: getting the ball in the hole in as few swings as possible.

We're getting some serious Game Boy Color Mario Golf vibes from the overall aesthetic of this one, with the top-down view, detailed pixel art and patterned green taking us back to 1999. Whether the add-ons and special skills take away from some of this simplicity remains to be seen, but there will certainly be fewer appearances from Mario to account for here.

You can check out some of the game's features and get a look at some screenshots from the publishers below:

REAL GOLF MECHANICS

Type of golf club, angle, speed and direction of wind or even surface. Those are just a few of the important factors to consider when approaching a shot. In addition, you'll need to closely examine the layout of the golf course. Remember that it will be challenging to hit the ball from a bunker full of sand, and when the ball lands in the water, you'll have to play it from the last known position.

VARIED LOCATIONS

Visit Pristine Pines, Dusty Dunes, Grand Grove, and Serene Sky. Each of these maps features unique obstacles such as scorpions, and gusty winds that will try to stop or destroy your golf ball. To progress through the maps, you'll need to win a tournament on each, placing in the top 3 of the leaderboard.

BUY NEW TECH!

During your journey, you'll have the option to purchase additional equipment with coins. Acquiring these technologies will allow you to move the ball in unconventional ways, giving you a slight advantage over opponents or more fun. After earning a sufficient amount of experience points, you will receive skill points that you can spend to enhance categories such as Accuracy or Control.

KEY FEATURES:

- Advanced Mechanics

- 4 colorful locations

- Golf tech and skill points

- Tournaments, training and free play

There is a little more than two weeks until this one tees off on Switch, we'll have to wait and see whether it flies onto the green or ends up in the bunker.

What do you make of Golfinite? Is it worth a putt? Let us know in the comments below.