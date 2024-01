The Super Mario Bros. Movie has almost been out for a year and now that it's out in the wild, some of the artists who worked on the movie (Travis Ruiz and Megan Rose Ruiz) have shared concept art on social media. Here's a round up of some of the posts so far:

Some more development and callouts for this piece for the Super Mario Movie pic.twitter.com/3TdHTnq61R January 8, 2024

Mario and Luigi’s Bedroom design for the Super Mario Bros Movie pic.twitter.com/OHx5htFFsp January 16, 2024





For this concept I wanted to show how we could utilize classic textures and iconic design elements from the original Mario Bros games in a more believable way for the movie.



Also, came up with the broken brick 8-bit Mario head gag OG sewer tunnel entrance 🧱For this concept I wanted to show how we could utilize classic textures and iconic design elements from the original Mario Bros games in a more believable way for the movie.Also, came up with the broken brick 8-bit Mario head gag pic.twitter.com/hOsJwBfXN7 January 17, 2024

Rainbow Road exploration! Created while working on the Mario Movie! pic.twitter.com/WZn8qzR6sO January 18, 2024

pic.twitter.com/ZRFBkHwrlY Baby Peach enters Mushroom Kingdom! Concept painting for the Mario movie January 15, 2024



Had a ton of fun designing this one. One of the first character moments I painted for the Mario bros movie and loaded it with easter eggs for all the Nintendo heads out there. "Punch-Out Pizzeria" pic.twitter.com/5tAf5R2pwJ January 8, 2024

pic.twitter.com/JpoRPjcx5i Created while working on the Mario movie! I drew a BUNCH of Toads on this show. Early on I was asked to explore what different body types for the Toads might look like. For the final film, I think there was only variation in color and outfit January 19, 2024

Some mushrooms I designed while working on the Mario movie! pic.twitter.com/QtWI31bHOX January 19, 2024

Tea time at Mario Kingdom! Created while working on the Mario Movie! pic.twitter.com/fVG45qicLJ January 20, 2024

