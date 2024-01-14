Next week on 17th January, Nintendo will transport players back to the Game Boy Advance era with the magnificent RPGs Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age.

Both of these titles made their debut in the early 2000s and were also previously released on the Wii U eShop. Now, they'll arrive on the Switch, so how will they look? Nintendo has been sharing screenshots online via its official website, so we've put together this gallery featuring both games. Enjoy!

You can learn more about these latest Switch Online + Expansion Pack releases in our original post Nintendo Life post. It's also been confirmed they'll support data transfer as well as online multiplayer support. Keep in mind, you need to have a Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership to play GBA, Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive titles.