Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following a recent delay, Marvelous Europe and GalaxyTrail have revealed that Freedom Planet 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch on April 4th, 2024.

Featuring four playable characters, the sequel boasts some gorgeous pixel art visuals and gameplay that will look comfortably familiar to fans of the first game (and the Sonic franchise). Fans can also look forward to a new Boss Rush mode, which will be available upon launch.

We were big fans of the original game on Switch and awarded it a healthy score of 8/10 in our review, calling it "an excellent love letter to fans of action platformers".