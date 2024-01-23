Following a recent delay, Marvelous Europe and GalaxyTrail have revealed that Freedom Planet 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch on April 4th, 2024.

Featuring four playable characters, the sequel boasts some gorgeous pixel art visuals and gameplay that will look comfortably familiar to fans of the first game (and the Sonic franchise). Fans can also look forward to a new Boss Rush mode, which will be available upon launch.

We were big fans of the original game on Switch and awarded it a healthy score of 8/10 in our review, calling it "an excellent love letter to fans of action platformers".

Here's some more information from Marvelous Europe and XSEED Games:

"Return to the vibrant world of Avalice to battle an ancient threat in the long-awaited sequel to the surprise indie action-platformer hit, Freedom Planet. In the years since the events of the original game, our three heroines have refined their signature abilities, making them more formidable than ever before.

"Take advantage of Lilac’s speed with her Dragon Boost, reach new heights with Carol’s Jump Disc or motorcycle, or take a more measured approach with Milla’s shield. And all-new playable character Neera won’t be left out in the cold, as she can use her powerful Frost Arts to punish foes. Like its predecessor, this high-speed platforming adventure delivers exhilarating momentum-based action, but advances the formula with new gameplay systems and enhancements."

Will you be grabbing Freedom Planet 2 on Switch? Share your thoughts with a comment in the usual place.