Alongside the first anniversary celebrations of Fire Emblem Engage for the Nintendo Switch, Takara Tomy Arts has unveiled its very own 'emblem ring' capsule toy line.

As highlighted by Siliconera, this line features the 12 rings from the base game and will be available across two separate runs this month and in February 2024. They'll be available from capsule machines for 300 yen (~$2) and measure in at 2.2cm (~0.87 inches). They're made out of zinc alloy with a metallic coating, and each one is tagged with the game's logo.

"Volume 1 will appear first with Marth, Sigurd, Celica, Micaiah, Roy, and Leif’s rings in late January 2024. Volume 2 will follow later in late February 2024, and it will complete the roster with Lyn, Lucina, Ike, Byleth, Corrin, and Eirika’s rings."

Unfortunately, there's no mention if they'll ever be officially released outside of Japan, but if we hear or see anything, we'll let you know. This news follows one of the game's artists sharing some anniversary artwork last weekend. You can check it out in our previous post: