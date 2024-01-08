Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Devolver Digital has revealed that Cult of the Lamb has now sold over 3.5 million copies across all available platforms.

To celebrate, it has revealed a brand-new, free update called 'Sins of the Flesh', and it's due to launch later this month on January 16th, 2024. Described as the "biggest and most wicked content update yet", it will bring with it a host of new quests, improvements, and features, such as new progression systems, weapons, and buildings. Yeah, we'll have some of that.

So let's take a look at what's in store, shall we?

Sins and Disciples - New progression systems add more depth and complexity to managing the Cult of the Lamb. By following the sinful path, your followers will delight in gluttonous rituals, vain buildings and wrathful doctrines. Invite your most loyal Followers to the inner circle of Disciples, a revamped levelling system of Follower progression. Better Cult Life - Shiny poop, baneful brooms and bigger, better buildings improve busy Cult life. Shiny poops have special effects, like yielding fruitful crops and adding XP to your broom. Levelling up your broom will make chores faster and more effective. To improve automation, there’s also a new tier for the Janitor Station and the Storage Structures so your Followers will take better care of themselves. Ready, Aim, Fire - Blast heretics away with the new Blunderbuss weapon. When loaded, it fires big damage in close quarters to bring a new combat playstyle for your crusades. If you charge it up even more with a heavy attack, you can aim to snipe enemies from long range. Outfits, Options and Offspring - Each of your cultists can flaunt their Follower fashion at the new Tailor building. Once unlocked, each cultist can wear their own outfit, with 23 different styles to choose from. But your Cult is getting even more unique. When two Followers love each other very much, they might find an egg. Nurture the egg for it to hatch, then care for the offspring until they're ready to pledge allegiance to your Cult.

Cult of the Lamb is a right hoot if you're into its weird aesthetic; in our 8/10 review, we said that its "gameplay remains tense without ever feeling like it’s unfair and a steady stream of unlockables and collectibles ensures that your efforts are always rewarded".