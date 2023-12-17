Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The DS survival horror game Dementium: The Ward made its debut on the Switch earlier this year and now to celebrate the holiday season, developer Atooi has rolled out a free HD update.

Players can now pause the title during gameplay, head to the options menu and swap the display to HI-RES. This will give the game a crisp resolution of 1080P in docked and 720P in handheld mode. You can even swap to HI-RES CRT mode.

Before this update, Dementium: The Ward only offered a RETRO display mode, which was "essentially emulating the Nintendo 3DS display at 240P".

"Fans of crisp polygons can choose the HI-RES option to view the game in 1080P (docked) and 720P (handheld), while also having the option to view HI-RES CRT if that is what you seek.

"Those longing for crunchy pixels will still be able to enjoy that cozy experience with the RETRO option, while still being able to view RETRO CRT for that extra touch of nostalgia."

Of course, this new update for the Switch version is supported by silky smooth 60FPS gameplay. You can learn more about this game in our full review here on Nintendo Life: