If you're eager for another Alan Wake fix on the Nintendo Switch, you might want to check out the horrifying multiplayer experience Dead By Daylight later this month.

The famous crime thriller author will be coming to Dead by Daylight as DLC on 30th January 2024 alongside a sizable patch. Here are the details about this new survivor, courtesy of the game's subreddit:

New Survivor - Alan Wake

Dead by Daylight welcomes a new famous survivor into the fog - Alan Wake! Perks:

Champion of Light

While you are holding a flashlight, this perk activates. When you are shining a flashlight, you have 50% Haste. When you successfully blind the Killer, they also gain 20% Hindered for 6 seconds. This effect cannot stack with itself. Then, this perk goes on cool-down for 80/70/60 seconds.

Press and hold the Ability button 1 near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out in a 24 meter range. Survivors inside your boon totem’s range see the aura of all chests and all generators in blue. If you have a lit boon totem, you cleanse or bless totems 6/8/10% faster. You can only bless one Totem at a time. All equipped boon perks are active on your Boon Totem.

This perk activates when you are injured. Skill Checks appear 6/8/10% more frequently when repairing or healing and appear in random places. The penalty for missing skill checks is reduced by 50%.

Here's a bit about Dead by Daylight if you've not played it before:

"Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer action/horror game where one player takes on the role of a brutal Killer and the other four play as Survivors. As a Killer your goal is to sacrifice as many Survivors as possible. As Survivors your goal is to work together to evade, escape, and most importantly – stay alive."

And if you're not familiar with Alan Wake and want to know more about him and his world, you can check out Alan Wake Remastered which was released on Switch in 2022.