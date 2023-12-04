Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We all know that The Game Awards 2023 is coming on 7th December and that the hotly-contested Game of the Year crown has two Nintendo reps in the top six. But one of those representatives is also duking it out for the Players' Voice award.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has made it to the final round of the player-voted award alongside four other heavy hitters — Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and last year's winner, Genshin Impact.

These five titles were part of a 30-game-strong list of contenders. The voting is split into three rounds, with the final round containing the five most-voted for games. Zelda certainly has its work cut out for it — 2023 has been no slouch for great video games, after all.





- Baldur's Gate 3

- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

- Genshin Impact

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



December 4, 2023

Tears of the Kingdom is up for five other awards at the main show: Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Art Direction, and Best Score.

Voting is open until 6th December 6pm PST / 9pm EST / 7th December 2am GMT, and you can only pick one of the five. So, if you want Zelda to take the crown, now's your chance. You can vote over at The Game Awards' official website.

Genshin Impact's win in 2022 certainly didn't come without controversy, with Sonic Frontiers fans clashing with Genshin Impact players over accusations of bot votes. Nintendo last won the Players' Voice category (then called Player's Voice) in 2020 with Fire Emblem: Three Houses.