Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Earlier this month, Universal Studios revealed the Super Nintendo World 'Donkey Kong Country Expansion' would be opening in Japan in Spring 2024.

At the time, there was a brief look at what to expect in an official teaser trailer featuring Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong. Now, in an update, a few commercials have surfaced online. Instead of the Kongs, there are now people on the rides!

Apart from the opening date and these commercials, Universal has also shown off some themed merchandise. New amiibo Power-Up Bands will also be released alongside the park launch as well. There's one for Donkey Kong and the other is inspired by Diddy Kong.