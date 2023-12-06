Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Yesterday, Universal Studios announced the Super Nintendo World Donkey Kong Country expansion would be opening in Spring 2024. As part of this, it's also revealed two brand new Power-Up Bands, featuring amiibo functionality. There's one for Donkey Kong and the other is based on Diddy Kong.





These special amiibo Power-Up Bands for Super Nintendo World can be used to interact with the park, uncover secrets, and can sync up to the special smartphone app. These bands can also be used in certain games on the Nintendo Switch.