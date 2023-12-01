Ever since it was first revealed back in the June 2023 Direct, we have been waiting with bated breath to find out just how Batman Arkham Trilogy would run on Switch. It's the port that we all need, but would it be the one that we deserve?
Well, today's the day. The trilogy is now available on the Nintendo hybrid console and while we are busy working on our review, we have been able to capture some footage of the most demanding title, Batman: Arkham Knight, so that you lovely lot can see what the Caped Crusader looks like in action.
The conclusion? Well, you'll have to make your own mind up on that one. In the above 17 minutes of footage, you can catch The Bat traversing the streets of Gotham, getting into brawls and (the part that we were all the most worried about) skid about in the Batmobile.
With frame rate drops in combat and driving sequences, this gameplay footage gives you a good idea of what to expect from Arkham Knight on Switch, warts and all. Is that a dealbreaker? That's up to you.
We are currently working on our review of Batman: Arkham Trilogy. Be sure to keep an eye on the skies for the 'Nintendo Life signal' over the next few days to read our full thoughts on what the collection has to offer (disclaimer: we won't actually be shining the NL logo into the sky when our review is up, sorry).
What do you make of this gameplay footage? Is it a dealbreaker for you? Let us know in the comments.
So is the review embargoed, or did you get no review code in advance? Either way, pretty disappointing from WB Games / Nintendo with the game now in the wild.
Looks better than it did on PS4/360 though, so you also have to compare with how this game has always looked and ran in the past... dropped frames might be the engine too
I've watched the first seven minutes and this is nowhere near as bad as I expected. If his is the worst of the trilogy then it's good enough for. I've never played these games before, I can't wait!!
I kinda wish they changed the art style to more cartoony to improve performance while keeping great graphics. I don’t mind worse graphics, but it sucks having lame black blob shadows, no smoke, reflections and bad explosions! Wish they put more effort into Knight!
Personally it doesn’t look playable enough for me to ever bother with it. I’ve played the PS4 version of it though, could just be spoiled.
Bummer. Combined with the inadequate physical edition and with so much other stuff to play I think I might be passing on this one. We’ll see what the reviews say.
Honestly outside the Batmobile it doesn’t look terrible. Heavily downgraded from other versions, but still fine enough if the switch is all you have. Hopefully a patch is released to stabilize the frame rate for both Knight and Asylum.
Oeh yes i want.
Already have it on pc, but want to play in handheld.
This looks unplayable on Switch.
@Jimgamer8 We didn't get code for this one.
I will say that both Asylum and City look truly amazing on my big-screen and am loving both of them. Knight...is, I hate to say it, both better than I expected and also so frustrating to see in action.
I haven't checked out Knight, but so far on City I think it's pretty solid. Noticed some mild choppiness in some cutscenes but the gameplay seems smooth.
Up to us? If the game has issues regarding framerate and overall performance, just say it loud. You bashed games with fewer problems in the past.
If I didn’t have this already on other systems, I’d give it a shot. But there’s no reason to have this if you have other options.
@rushiosan I mean some people are more willing to put up with frame rate issues and the like. It is kind of subjective on your personal tolerance for that kinda thing.
I'd only pick this up after many patches and a steep discount. A few stutters here and there are one thing, but the way it runs when you're in the Batmobile is unacceptable.
@dartmonkey thanks for the reply. No reviews on metacritic, so I'm guessing you weren't alone in that regard
That looks pretty rough. 😬
@nessisonett Knight was the one I was both the most worried about, and also the least excited to replay. Might just dust off that PS4 copy for a replay if the other two spark my desire to do so.
@rushiosan
They have a review coming out in a few days, this article wasn’t really meant to give the authors opinion on the game.
If I HAD to choose, I would had preferred if Arkham City was on cart. Alas, no full release is complete. SEA regions confirmed theirs is roughly the same calibur of lazy.
The big issue seems to be in the batmobile sections, a lot of things going on screen. Still seems playable overall to me.
No interest in owning the other consoles and my laptop is no where near capable of running this game, so I'm content sticking with the Switch version.
Perhaps I’m in the minority, but this looks like it plays quite well for the switch. I never got around to any of the Batman games when they were released, so this feels like a treat. I’ve already completed Witcher & Assassin Creed in portable mode, and this seems to be right on par with them.
I’ll still wait for the NL review, but at first glance, this feels like a solid 7 or 8 in a genre of game I enjoy.
Eh it performs badly on all platforms and looks playable on switch. I will still get it but waiting on a sale.
RIP Kevin Conroy.
I'm glad they showed B:AK. It would be the one I'd be most worried about. Honestly, this doesn't look nearly as bad as I thought it might. Not going to compare with other systems, but that's not the point here. Other than the more intense fights, this should be fine. Come to think of it, I'm rather surprised how well some developers have done porting large open world games to Switch. The system was certainly not designed with those kinds of games in mind. I have wondered if Nintendo is taking this more into consideration taking queues from PS5 and Xbox on how they approach hardware design to support open world games.
Dang it. Now I gotta go fire up AA and start the whole series over just to pay tribute to Conroy. RIP
I'm soooo getting this when I can!!
Wow, this looks fun. I mean I've heard of these games but I've never seen them played. You're legit Batman. Same about those frame rates though. I don't care too much about frame rates but those driving sequences were a bit much even for me. What does it run best on? PC, I guess. PS5?
Guarantee this game will get more patches considering the delayed release. Which excites me because it already looks pretty damn good. If they can fix the stuttering I'll be happy. Hopefully things will be in a better state by the time I'm finished with the first two games
@The-Chosen-one
I never played but handheld would be nice.
I have a Steamdeck OLED for it.
@Daggot I'm so excited to play Asylum again. That's almost a perfect game in my eyes. RIP to Kevin Conroy, it'll be nice to hear him again.
