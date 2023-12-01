Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ever since it was first revealed back in the June 2023 Direct, we have been waiting with bated breath to find out just how Batman Arkham Trilogy would run on Switch. It's the port that we all need, but would it be the one that we deserve?

Well, today's the day. The trilogy is now available on the Nintendo hybrid console and while we are busy working on our review, we have been able to capture some footage of the most demanding title, Batman: Arkham Knight, so that you lovely lot can see what the Caped Crusader looks like in action.

The conclusion? Well, you'll have to make your own mind up on that one. In the above 17 minutes of footage, you can catch The Bat traversing the streets of Gotham, getting into brawls and (the part that we were all the most worried about) skid about in the Batmobile.

With frame rate drops in combat and driving sequences, this gameplay footage gives you a good idea of what to expect from Arkham Knight on Switch, warts and all. Is that a dealbreaker? That's up to you.

We are currently working on our review of Batman: Arkham Trilogy. Be sure to keep an eye on the skies for the 'Nintendo Life signal' over the next few days to read our full thoughts on what the collection has to offer (disclaimer: we won't actually be shining the NL logo into the sky when our review is up, sorry).

