Well folks, Felix has had his say, Zion has had his say, and now it's Alex's turn.

Yep, we're back with one final 'top five Switch games of 2023' from our lovely video team, and as promised, this last list will feature five titles completely different from the previous two, because them's the rules.

That means that since Zion and Felix have collectively opted for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Sea of Stars, Super Mario RPG, and F-Zero 99, you're not going to find any of them here.

So what has Alex chosen? Well, you'll have to just watch the video to find out. Or wait until someone comments with a basic list of his choices. Grumble grumble, spoilsports...