Square Enix has registered two new trademarks in Europe and Australia, and one of them may well be for a new Mana game.

Gematsu has spotted trademarks for Visions of Mana and Pixelight. Both were filed on 7th December (in Europe) and 5th and 6th December (in Australia). A few hours later, gematsu also confirmed the trademark had been made in Japan as well, and is available publically. While it's not totally clear on what the latter item could be, Visions of Mana could well be the name of a brand new Mana game.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Back in 2021, Square Enix confirmed during the Mana series 30th anniversary stream that it was working on a brand new Mana game "for console", and that the team still has "a long way to go". That was over two years ago, now, and we've not had a peep on this game. Visions of Mana could well be it. Plus, Gematsu states that it has heard that a new entry in the series using this name is in development. Oooooh!

The last console game in the Mana series was 2020's Trials of Mana, a full 3D remake of Seiken Densetsu 3, which was once exclusive to the Super Famicom in Japan. At least until the West got Collection of Mana in 2019. A Legend of Mana remaster also landed on consoles in 2021. Echoes of Mana, a mobile exclusive game that launched in April 2022, ended service just over a year later in May 2023.