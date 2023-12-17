Spike Chunsoft, the Japanese developer and publisher behind series like the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games, Danganronpa series and ANONYMOUS;CODE wants fans to take its 2023 video game survey, so it can learn more about what they're interested in.

If you have any of this company's games before, your input is apparently "incredibly valuable". And even if you haven't, feel free to participate!

"We're thrilled that you're interested in being a part of the inaugural Spike Chunsoft, Inc. Annual Survey. This survey marks the beginning of what we hope will be a yearly tradition. Whether you've played a Spike Chunsoft, Inc. game or not, this survey is open to you and all gamers. We're eager to learn more about you, what you enjoy about our games, the types of games and genres that excite you, how you discover new games, your interest in anime, your participation in special events, and more. Your input and opinions are incredibly valuable to us."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on