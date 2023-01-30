I've been thinking a lot about Pokémon Mystery Dungeon recently. Maybe it's the list of spin-offs I recently wrote up, which reminded me just how many excellent/terrible Pokémon spin-offs exist out there, or maybe it's the fact that when I was writing my answer to the question "What Pokémon game should be the next basis for a Legends game?" my thoughts went immediately to Mystery Dungeon, before realising that, actually, I just wanted another Mystery Dungeon game.
Either way, that's the truth at the heart of the matter: I think Pokémon Mystery Dungeon needs to be pulled out of the Pokémon archive, dusted off, and given new life. We only have one PMD game on Switch, and it was just a remake of the first game, and it wasn't very good, so I can see why Nintendo might be unwilling to invest so much time and energy into commissioning a new one from developer Spike Chunsoft — but you have to admit that the pitch behind the games is brilliant, and deserves more than just a second look.
Much like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series are all isekai — a story centered around a character who gets transported into a new world (and a new body!), and has to figure out what happened and how to fix it. The player, of course, is a human turned into a Pokémon, determined usually by a personality quiz, and has to work with other Pokémon to get back into their human body (and save the world along the way).
This leads to a story about actual Pokémon, allowing us the greatest insight into the creatures since the anime gave Pikachu a personality. The games usually treat our cohort of pocket monsters as generic animals that are often cute, often cool, but never talkative — but in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, we get to learn about them as individuals. And who hasn't ever wanted to be able to talk to their pets?
But folks, this is a talking point, and that means it's down to you. Here's a little poll for you to voice your opinion — and head down to the comments so we can discuss, too!
Yes or no sometimes suffices!
I own every Pokémon Mystery Dungeon game and loved the remake of the first one on Switch (Although I liked the original better, which I do with almost all remakes of games). So yeah I would love another on Switch, preferably with Pokémon up to gen 9.
only if they bring back the base pressing a attack move instead of requiring you use the pp moves
Yes, whilst Rescue Team DX was welcome, it made a couple of small changes that weren't welcome like removing the neutral attack and auto-picking super effective moves.
Understandable of the remake, it only featured the same Pokémon originally available in the original GBA game, but did go beyond and offered up new evolutions for Pokémon from those games, and mega evolutions too!
A new entry that is feature and roster-complete like Super Mystery Dungeon was at the time, and with an intact Wonder Mail (password) system would be amazing.
I prefer spinoff called Beatmania Pokemon DX.
That's a world class subheading right there. Excellent work.
These are not even done by GF if I recall correctly, so yeah, that would not mean any workload for them. Getting one up to gen 9 would be great, last gen we got was 6.
If I'm allowed to ask for impossible things, complete roster and shinies like older entries.
Hey, I take offense at that Mystery Dungeon DX jab. Love that game. Its only flaw is that they didn't recreate all the pokemon camp environments. But yeah, I'd take another sequel. Though the other entries I've played were a bit middling, so I'm not sure what I really want out of a new one.
To be honest, I forgot the DX games existed on Switch. I'd probably play a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, but I haven't finished the last couple. People say they loved Super now, so maybe I just didn't play enough for it to get good. But what I'd really like to see is a remake (or dare I say sequel?) of Pokemon Conquest.
Imho it was a repetitive slog, I would not play any other again probably.
With the amount of games and particularly dungeon crawlers on Switch, it might be arrogant to claim we need another PMD. But would it be just as welcome in my book (and wishlist) if it happened? Definitely. Even if I didn't care for dungeon crawlers, us not needing something isn't a reason for it not to exist either - Fiction would be a barren realm making the Moon look like a rainforest in comparison if it took cues from customer demand alone.
a new game would be great, making use of the newer gens and possibly modernizing the gameplay the same way main pokemon has
Do I need my huge bowl of vanilla ice cream after lunch? Absolutely no. Do I enjoy getting my huge bowl of vanilla ice cream after every lunch? Hell yeah!
I also have to add that the remake was a good game with a fantastic, meaty postgame.
Yes, please. I didn't get Super, so I can't tell how close that one was, but if they don't want to just do another remake for the second trio of PMD games (Explorers, if that isn't clear) I'd want a new game in that same style/with the same kind of storytelling. Especially if that means dungeon crawling with Cramorant - you know, the bestest, dumb bird Pokémon.
Truth is probably not. I dearly love the Mystery Dungeon series but I believe it's time Pokemon retired it, there's practically nothing left in the tank for these games. However, I seriously think it should have one last hurrah with a Time/Darkness/Sky remake.
I enjoyed Blue Mystery Dungeon on the DS back in the day, but I never checked out the remake. I feel this is one of those franchises where my nostalgia glasses make it appear better than it actually was.
I'm sure people would buy a new entry, though. Pokémon spin-offs usually don't hold a candle to mainline games, but I think 2-3 million copies sold for a new Mystery Dungeon would be good.
Still have to play the remake (got a copy, but was distracted by other games at the time, definitely want to play it at some point), but absolutely would love to see a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon and also remakes of other games in the series on Switch!
Blue rescue team has one of the best story arcs I've seen in a video game, it's somewhere in the middle of the game
I kinda like mystery dungeon, but I think I'd rather see (after the addition of BW remake) the Pokémon franchise carry on on the future Nintendo console
I need a new F-Zero, Pilotwings, Metroid, Star Fox, Wave Race, Eternal Darkness, Stunt Race FX etc. That's the kind of new games I want.
Not a 500th Pokemon title on Switch .
No.
I buy every single one of these games.
Actually like them more than mainline Pokémon (blasphemy, I know) because the main stories are usually better — they have a sort of childish charm to them, with great humor. Kinda like Paper Mario, just not quite at that level. — and the "roguelike" mechanics are extremely accessible to a more casual player, like myself.
This is one of the few dungeon crawlers out there where I can just skip the min-maxing, pick my entire team based on their personalities/cuteness, and never worry about a thing (before post-game)...
I enjoyed the remake - not as much as the original, but it looked nice. Even the 2D art was good! My only issue was the removal of explorable friend areas.
A remake of explorers of sky would be fine for me. I know there has been so many Pokémon added since the 3DS days, but the earlier games were far better.
Either a brand new game or a remake of Explorers of sky is what I'd like to see.
@Fuecoco This made my morning! Thank you.
@dkxcalibur I'm sure the writers are trying. Just a little thing that bugged me for a while and seeing this just set me off.
@Luminous117 took the words right out of my mouth lol
I'd also add that any new entry should address the repetitive nature of mystery dungeons as a concept. I don't know how I would do it, but I'm sure there's ways to make the core formula feel fresh with every dungeon run
I tried one a while ago, don't even remember which. But all I could think was "meh..." so I personally wouldn't care if they stopped making them
