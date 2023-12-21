Nintendo Switch OLED Metroid Dread
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

The Nintendo Switch eShop sales have made it across the seas. That's right — those of you in North America can save up to 75% off a range of Nintendo Switch games on the eShop thanks to the Hits for the Holidays sale!

From today until 3rd January 2024 at 11:59pm PT (2024 is only days away now), you can grab some sweet, sweet holiday deals on some excellent first and third-party Switch titles.

The sale is pretty similar to the one you can find in Europe right now, but just in case, we'll list some of the best deals and titles below. If you want to check out all of the deals, check out the eShop page itself for everything. And there's a lot to go through.

Here are our picks for the best deals on the eShop right now, and don't forget, you can click on the headers to sort by discount or price, if you want!

Game Discount Price
Among Us 40% $3.00
Batman: Arkham Trilogy 30% $41.99
Bluey: The Videogame 20% $31.99
Chicory: A Colorful Tale 50%

$9.99
Citizen Sleeper 50% $9.99
COCOON 20% $19.99
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut 65%
 $13.99
EA Sports FC 24 50%
 $29.99
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition 55%
 $38.24
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition 50%
 $12.49
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection 50%
 $29.99
Metroid Dread 30%
 $41.99
Mineko's Night Market 20%
 $15.99
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe 42%
 $39.99
Night In The Woods 50% $9.99
Nintendo Switch Sports 30% $27.99
Pikuniku 75% $3.24
Red Dead Redemption 30%
 $34.99
Shadows Over Loathing 29% $16.10
Slay the Spire 65% $8.74
Sonic Superstars 30% $41.99
Super Mario Maker 2 33% $39.99
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 33% $39.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition 50% $34.99
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles 60% $15.99
The Jackbox Party Pack 10 20% $27.99
Trombone Champ 40% $8.99
Undertale 33% $10.04
Unpacking 50% $9.99
Untitled Goose Game 50% $9.99
We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie Special Edition 40% $23.99

Those are just a few top picks from the sale, but you can snap up many, many more deals by browsing the eShop. There's some nice last-minute shopping sorted for you!

Don't forget, we've also god eShop Credit for you to pick up — perfect for an easy gift for a love one or friend. Then you can tell them about the sale.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $70
Nintendo eShop Card $70

Are you picking anything up in the sale? Let us know in the comments.