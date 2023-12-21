The Nintendo Switch eShop sales have made it across the seas. That's right — those of you in North America can save up to 75% off a range of Nintendo Switch games on the eShop thanks to the Hits for the Holidays sale!

From today until 3rd January 2024 at 11:59pm PT (2024 is only days away now), you can grab some sweet, sweet holiday deals on some excellent first and third-party Switch titles.

The sale is pretty similar to the one you can find in Europe right now, but just in case, we'll list some of the best deals and titles below. If you want to check out all of the deals, check out the eShop page itself for everything. And there's a lot to go through.

Here are our picks for the best deals on the eShop right now, and don't forget, you can click on the headers to sort by discount or price, if you want!

Those are just a few top picks from the sale, but you can snap up many, many more deals by browsing the eShop. There's some nice last-minute shopping sorted for you!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

