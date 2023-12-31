Hello everyone, welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!
Before we get started on this week's brawl, let's take a look at how things concluded in last week's edition. We threw Viewtiful Joe 2 into the ring, with all three major regions battling it out for supremacy. To little surprise, it was the North American variant that took a resounding victory, claiming 68% of the vote. Europe and Japan both managed 16% each.
This time, we're going back to 1996 with the Game Boy release of Tetris Attack. Originally released on SNES a year earlier, the Game Boy version certainly felt like an easy win, and sure enough, it turned out to be pretty darn good.
North America and Europe share the same designs this week, so it's going to be another tense duel as the two take on Japan. But enough chatting; let's get on with it.
North America / Europe
The Western design is most certainly more recognisable than its Japanese sibling, with the coloured blocks taking centre stage. There are a couple of very angry-looking dudes crashing down from the top of the image and it's overall a pretty striking piece that's sure to draw the eye.
Japan
Nintendo's presence can definitely be felt with the Japanese design here, with several characters from the firm's Super Mario IP making a welcome appearance. It's arguably quite busy compared to the Western design, but we do admittedly like the overall composition.
JPN without question.
Love Yoshi <3
Japan obviously, the other one doesn't even show that Yoshi and co. are in the game.
Interesting how the JP version is called "Yoshi's Panel de Pon". It's like, "Hey, we made a Yoshi version of Panel de Pon!". Meanwhile, outside of Japan, Tetris Attack always had Yoshi characters. So that means that the JP version only exists the way it does due to how the original Panel de Pon was localised...?
I do find it interesting how the GB version uses the Yoshi characters in all regions. I would have expected them to make the GB version based on the Super Famicom version with all the fairy characters, and then to change them over to Yoshi outside of Japan to market it akin to the SNES version. But I suppose maybe they decided Yoshi was more marketable even within Japan, so in order to save dev time, they just made it Yoshi from the start? I'm just guessing...
...Hey, here's a fun fact - in the ROM file for Pokémon Puzzle Challenge for GBC, there exists unused graphics for all of the Panel de Pon fairy characters. Seems like a proper Panel de Pon game was planned for GB after all, and was scrapped in order to attach more marketable characters to it instead.
Honestly - my opinion is that the wishy-washy nature of the IP hasn't helped it much. First Yoshi with "Tetris" branding, then Pokémon, and then bland "Nintendo casual game" branding on the DS... and now we barely see the game anywhere any more.
If they had stuck to their guns with the fairy characters, maybe by now we could have had a rich history of games involving them, akin to what we have now with Puyo Puyo? ....though to be fair, I doubt the fairies would have sold the game as well as Yoshi to kids in the USA in the 90s... :/
The Japanese one by an absolute mile for me
Yeah JPN easily here. Great, great game.
This is rare for me to do but...
I gotta say the people voting for the western are either kinda...dumb or 101% blinded by nostalgia with this one. I LOVE tetris attack but the boxart for it seriously isn't it.
you can't go wrong with Yoshi
@EarthboundBenjy
Ah, an entirely consistent Panel de Pon franchise, what could've been!
@EarthboundBenjy - Personally, I reckon they could’ve kept the pokemon thing going and done pretty well; I might admittedly be a bit biased there, as I loved both Puzzle League and Challenge, but compared to what we have now, surely it’d be an improvement, no?
———
Oh, and Japan easily wins this one, no contest.
I love Tetris Attack (the SNES version), it's one of the few games my mom would actually play with me and my siblings growing up.
With that said, I gotta vote for the Japanese boxart this week.
