Hello everyone, welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get started on this week's brawl, let's take a look at how things concluded in last week's edition. We threw Viewtiful Joe 2 into the ring, with all three major regions battling it out for supremacy. To little surprise, it was the North American variant that took a resounding victory, claiming 68% of the vote. Europe and Japan both managed 16% each.

This time, we're going back to 1996 with the Game Boy release of Tetris Attack. Originally released on SNES a year earlier, the Game Boy version certainly felt like an easy win, and sure enough, it turned out to be pretty darn good.

North America and Europe share the same designs this week, so it's going to be another tense duel as the two take on Japan. But enough chatting; let's get on with it.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

The Western design is most certainly more recognisable than its Japanese sibling, with the coloured blocks taking centre stage. There are a couple of very angry-looking dudes crashing down from the top of the image and it's overall a pretty striking piece that's sure to draw the eye.

Japan

Nintendo's presence can definitely be felt with the Japanese design here, with several characters from the firm's Super Mario IP making a welcome appearance. It's arguably quite busy compared to the Western design, but we do admittedly like the overall composition.

Which region got the best Tetris Attack box art? North America / Europe Japan Which region got the best Tetris Attack box art? (280 votes) North America / Europe 23 % Japan 78 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of the Box Art Brawl.