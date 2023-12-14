Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Rainy Frog has today announced the next title in the nonogram puzzle series Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons, which will be laying down roots on Switch on 27th February 2024.

As you might expect from the Piczle series, this one is packed with nonogram puzzles galore, all with a farm-sim twist thanks to the Story of Seasons tie-in. You'll be lining up tiles to make pictures of villagers, bachelors, animals and tools in over 350 different puzzles and five larger collage puzzles.

What more is there to say? This is one for the nonogram fans out there! You can find a little more information on what's in store and get a look at some screenshots in the following details from Rainy Frog:

- Test yourself with 30 hours of brain stretching puzzle fun with 350 puzzles.

- Reveal a bigger picture by completing collage puzzles combining dozens of smaller puzzles.

- See your farm grow with new crops as you complete puzzles.

- Watch the seasons change in your farm as you progress.

- Browse a 100+ page almanac with information from five Story of Seasons games.

- Listen to music from the Story of Seasons games in the Music Player.

- Enjoy the same charming character and farm graphics used in the Story of Seasons games.

- Tweak the puzzle experience as you like it with a wealth of puzzle options.

- Unlock 25 varied achievements.

- Supports 9 languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese)

Those after a slice of this cosy puzzler still have a little longer to wait before it comes our way in February 2024, but let's not pretend that the Switch is short on nonogram puzzles to keep us entertained in the meantime...

Does this one tick your boxes? Let us know in the comments.

