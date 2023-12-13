Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you played the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on Switch and found yourself itching to experience something just a touch more authentic to the original, then this unofficial PC port might be just what you're looking for.

Available to download via itch.io and created by 'linksawakeningdxhd', Link's Awakening DX HD takes the Game Boy Color version of the title and beefs it up considerably, adding in widescreen support, HD visuals, and 120fps scrolling.

Not only that but, as highlighted by Digital Foundry's John Linneman, you can also zoom out to get a full view of Koholint Island, with every NPC and enemy visible and active exactly how you'd expect. Crikey.

If you need any further convincing, just check out the gameplay video at the top of the article at the highest quality setting possible; the magic truly begins at roughly the 25-second mark.

Of course, it's likely only a matter of time until Nintendo itself catches wind of this project, so if you're interested in giving it a go and you own a Windows-based PC, then you'll want to jump on it while you still can.