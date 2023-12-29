The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now rolling out on more streaming services around the globe, and to celebrate this, Nintendo has released a free "strategy guide" which shares all the hidden secrets and easter eggs in the movie.

All you have to do is log in to Nintendo's Japanese website to access it. The catch is that it's all in Japanese but there are still enough images on display to work out what's being referenced.

"This strategy book briefly introduces some of these hidden secrets and the products that are the source of these secrets. If you watch the movie with this strategy book in hand, you might enjoy the movie even more. Please take a look."

Of course, you can also check out our feature here on Nintendo Life, which covers the best references and easter eggs in the Mario Movie. If an English version of this Mario Movie guide or something similar surfaces online, we'll be sure to let you know.