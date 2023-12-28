The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Bloopy & Droopy (DreamVeloper Studio, 25th Dec) - Bloopy & Droopy is a retro 8-bit fashioned platformer with over 15 levels divided in a total of 30 stages and 5 challenging bosses you'll have to beat with your skills! You will be playing as two characters: Bloopy & Droopy. When it comes to platforming, Bloopy does that very well! But when you'll need to drill, Droopy comes in and he'll help you a lot in your adventure!

Chico and the Magic Orchards DX (Daikon Games, 29th Dec) - When Chico the chubby-cheeked chipmunk stumbles into a portal in the forest, he’s transported to a magical world! Here he finds giant walnuts galore, but getting them home won’t be easy! Solve puzzles and challenges across a variety of unique levels, gather a horde of giant walnuts, and help Chico get back to his forest! With unique dual-mode gameplay, you’ll have to really use your nut to crack these worlds. Alone, Chico can jump over obstacles and push wall switches. If he has a walnut, he can roll it over spikes, bounce it off of walls and bumpers, and more. Find a way to get the walnut through to the end of the level with you! Each world introduces unique new mechanics that will test your brain and your skills. Chico and the Magic Orchards is made to evoke 8-bit handheld games. Catchy chiptune music, simple controls, and pixel-grid filters let you feel like you're playing a "lost classic"!

Found It! (MASK, 28th Dec) - This is a spot-the-difference game where you can easily train your brain by finding one different icon among many icons within the time limit.Easy-to-play Look carefully at the picture Touch it within the time limit as you find one of the mistakes! Even though it seems to be easy if you look carefully, it’s surprisingly difficult when you have a time limit!? So quickly you can play, it’s a perfect game to pass the time. If you just can’t figure out, press the Hint button! It will roughly tell you where it is.

MisBloody (GAME NACIONAL, 30th Dec) - Embark on an electrifying adventure that combines action and agility in a relentless challenge. Face deadly enemies while moving swiftly and precisely through complex and perilous environments. This game is a brutal test of reflexes and reasoning, where every decision you make can be the difference between success and failure, or even life and death. Get ready for a breathtaking challenge that will push your mind and skills to the limit.

Pinball M (Zen Studios, 28th Dec) - Get ready to tilt into terror. The new horror-inspired pinball platform for fearless players. Prove your skills on the most sinister, gory, and badass tables ever brought to life.

Tiny Treasure Hunt (MASK, 28th Dec) - Find the secret items hidden in the pretty illustrations! This is a brain-training picture-search game to find the item of the subject hidden in the illustration. It's up to you to find the secret items hidden in the pretty illustrations!

Zombie Dead Smasher Shooter – PREMIUM EDITION (30th Dec) - Arm Yourself, Multiply Your Budget, and Face the Apocalypse Head-On! Immerse yourself in the heart of the apocalypse with this incredible bundle! Confront zombies boasting diverse abilities – from those releasing harmful gas to others hurling stones, charging head-on, or ambushing you without warning. As a survivor, your mission is clear: eliminate as many zombies as possible using your trusty gun. Plus, unlock the potential of the included DLC, multiplying your budget and opening new opportunities for a truly enhanced gaming experience.

Get ready to face the undead, enjoy this exclusive bundle, and elevate your gameplay to new heights. Survive, thrive, and conquer the apocalypse with upgraded firepower and thrilling bonuses. Don't miss out – grab the bundle now and unleash the ultimate survivor in you!

