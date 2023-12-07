It has been a good few months since Sea of Stars first dropped anchor on Switch and stole our hearts in the process (enough to score it a 9/10 in our review, no less), and now developer Sabotage has announced that a new update is on the horizon and will be floating onto Nintendo's hybrid "very soon".

The catchily-named ver. 1.0.46981 is now live on Steam and while we are going to have to wait a little longer to see it on Switch, we can see what this one is all about thanks to the patch notes.

There are a boatload of new additions and fixes to feast your eyes on this time around including a brand-new Relic, fresh Campfire animations and more. Now, you should be warned that the following patch notes (shared on Twitter by @seaofstarsgame) do contain some pretty heavy spoilers, so we would only recommend checking them out if you have finished the game. Or if you have left it too long that spoilers aren't going to bother you any more. Your call.

Last warning. Spoilers ahead...

Okay, there's no turning back now.

Sea of Stars Ver. 1.0.46981

- Added a new Relic: Tactician’s Mettle, which will unlock after the graduation ceremony. It is also given retroactively when loading a save beyond that point in Zenith Academy.

- Updated all campfire rest scenes to offer more varied placement and animations.

- Sea of Nightmare: Fixed an issue that could cause the break crystal cutscene to not play entirely, locking the player in Sea of Nightmare. Save files that are locked in Sea of Nightmare should be fixed after a reload.

- Adjusted the logic on the Parrot to properly offer insight regarding Fishing Island’s conches.

- Fixed props flickering, clipping and adjusted collisions in multiple levels.

- Fixed known typos in all languages.

- Fixed crash that could occur when spamming the “back” button while the end game save screen appeared.

- Fixed an issue that could cause the player’s death count to be incorrect.

- Fixed issue where dying after an auto-save could also overwrite the manual save.

- Adjusted Bs't’s animations in some cutscenes where the combat pose could be playing when not intended.

- Adjusted animations on some characters to prevent idle breaker animations from playing during Stormcaller and Acolytes fights outro cutscenes.

- Adjusted party advice to avoid lines about going to Settler Island while already on the island.

- Made sure that Clockwork Castle’s name is displayed properly in the hud when loading the scene from Mirth.

- Conflagrate should no longer emit scorch marks after the fire pillar has disappeared.

- Fishing: removed water VFX that could appear when bobber lands on land.

- Adjusted some enemies in Dweller's Fall Arena to make sure they don't give XP.

- Fixed an issue that caused Three's idle animation to interrupt the "low health idle" animation.

- Added checks to ensure that the level up music plays properly in Maelstrom Point and Trek to Center of the World.

- Added checks to ensure the player icon can be seen on the map screen even when the player is near the borders.

- Added checks to ensure consistent letterboxing during the "Sea of Stars Sequence" camera shift.

- Fixed a glitch in the Game Menu's character portrait tray when switching between gamepad and keyboard.

- Changing the PixelPerfect video option during Fishing minigame will now update the letterboxing.

- Fixed character misplacement that could occur when spamming pause while using the clock tower's big lift.

- Added Sequent Flare timing VFX and SFX to Arcane Barrage combo move.

- MossyCache: Added a check to prevent a character potentially getting stuck in running animation.

- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to change resolution for a few moments during loading screens.

- Fixed an issue that caused the character sprites in the loading screen to flicker and run too fast.

- Added checks to make sure all "boat triggers" that remove map fog can also be triggered while flying.

- Cooking: added a check to prevent the quantity selector SFX to play while grayed out.

- Fixed an issue that could cause Resh'an's puppet to unintentionally have dialogue.

- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to do negative damage in some cases.

- Fixed an issue that caused the pirate music track 36 to not play properly.

- Fixed an issue that caused Gaëtan Piment's hand to flip after talking to him a few times.

- Stonemasons Outpost: Made sure that the right cutscene is played for the water pump and statue.

- Wraith Island Docks: Made sure that the raft is still visible after loading a save file.

- Fixed an issue that could cause undiscovered area names to not display properly if the language is changed while they are displayed.

- Brisk Arena: Fixed an issue that could cause the camera to follow B’st after exiting the arena.

- Cerulean Expense: Disabled probe during level up sequence.

- Fixed an issue that caused no attack name to be displayed while Romaya summons Lonzon or Revenant

- Cursed Woods: Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from accessing menus after playing the cutscene for opening the passage.

- Fixed an issue that could cause the camera to be locked after yeeting to X’tol or Y'eet.

- Antsudlo: Fixed an issue with climbing and changing water level.

- Antsudlo: Adjusted follower behavior to prevent them from getting stuck mid air.

- Added an auto full heal to the party before the Dweller of Woe encounter.

- Fixed possible softlock when using a combat move after the Dweller of Strife encounter.

- Added a full heal after each Boss fight in the arena.

- Fixed an inconsistency in diagonal flight speed that occurred depending on whether D-pad or joystick was being used.

- Now disabling all in-game hud panels during encounter outros.

- Fixed the locked TOD (time of day) when loading a save file on the second planet after defeating Dweller of Dread.

- Fixed an issue with focus crystal activation zones when swapping the party leader.

- Adjusted a chest that could be found floating in the air in the Cursed Woods.

- Fixed an issue with the light ball trigger position after a failed landing.

- Added a check to cancel avoidance when a character gets selected, to prevent them from potentially getting stuck in the avoid state and softlock the encounter.

- Antsudlo: Added a failsafe to make sure the water's level is correct after reloading the save.

- Vespertine: added a check to muffle the pirate music in Resh'an's room.

- Added a check to resurrect KO'd party members in-between Catalyst phases.

- Sea of Nightmare: Fixed an issue that caused interaction with a stone totem to show outdated information after shattering the crystals.

- Fixed an issue that caused Shimmering Shard to not actually increase damage against undead.

- Fixed crash that could occur after 5 or more strife minion eyeballs exploded in a single move.

- Wizard Lab: Fixed an issue where the user could miss out on a chest if they did the purple room first and didn't use the pearl stand. Fix has been implemented retroactively, so anyone missing a chest should now find it in the magenta room.

- Fixed an issue that could cause the title to become unresponsive if the player changes party order at the very start of combat.

- Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to change the equipped weapon of a character while having a certain quantity of duplicates.

- Fixed a possible crash when sending the leader to the back row while a "loot notification queue" is running.

- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash if the player receives a loot notification after the Golden Pelican sequence.

- Increased compatibility to help the PC version of the game run on some older cpus.

- Fixed a specific encounter's intro which could result in a crash if the player initiated combat with a sneak attack.

- Fixed a crash that could occur when a follower gets deactivated or stops following the leader while a geyser is waiting for them.

- Fixed an issue that could cause some SFX to persist throughout the credits if both the player and World Eater die on the same frame.

- Fixed B.S. Roulette to prevent the "back" button from being used during the dialog choice.

- Dweller's Fall Arena: Fixed an issue that could cause loss of HP/MP when entering/exiting.

- Fixed a crash/softlock that could happen while B'st was the first follower and entered a climb zone from the top.

- Fixed a softlock/crash that could occur if the Dweller of Strife died on the same hit as the crystal device got fully charged.

- Fixed an issue where the tight ropes could disappear when the player landed on them.

- Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when teleporting or talking to an NPC at a specific time during their pathfinding.

- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash if the Graplou was used immediately after combat.

- Fixed an issue that could cause Duke Aventry's sprite to vanish from the cutscene if the party leveled up by beating him.