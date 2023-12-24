@Thief

It was a rhetorical question. I commented because I've been excited for over a month for my nephew to open his gift and was overjoyed that he liked it. I wasn't fishing for compliments, and even if I did--who cares? There is absolutely nothing wrong with needing validation sometimes, and if you were taught that this is the same thing as arrogance, I feel very sorry for you.

Imagine if your gf said to you, "Babe, I've lost 15 pounds in the past 3 months! Are you proud of me?" And you told her, "Not really, you're still fat" because you wanted to keep her ego in check. You'd be single in about five seconds, lol. We could all use positive reinforcement sometimes, and there's nothing wrong with that; it's normal and healthy human behavior to give each other a pat on the back.

My comment was meant to be wholesome and nothing else. You don't know the struggles my family has been through, so I'm sorry, but this really touches a nerve with me. It's literally Christmas, dude, and you're trying to make me feel guilty now for something I've been looking forward to all season. My nephew has had it very hard lately as both of his parents are divorced and he's been having a difficult time transitioning to kindergarten. He gets so anxious before school he throws up almost every morning. I'm happy that I at least have a good-paying job now and am able to buy him nice things that make him happy.

He gave me like 10 hugs yesterday before he left my house, and he's not an affectionate person, so it really melted my heart. One of my own uncles was a disgusting predator, so you better freaking believe I take pride in the fact I'm nothing like that guy and I don't feel bad one bit for thinking I'm a good uncle. The one uncle I had who wasn't complete garbage is dead now and his passing really rocked my family, but something that helps me cope is that I can be a positive light in my nephew's life the way that particular uncle was to my brother and I. Wanting to be there for him is one of the reasons I get out of bed every morning, and it helped me through some dark times when I frankly didn't want to go on. I didn't succumb to those dark thoughts that the world would be a better place without me because I knew there was a kid who needed me.

I almost worded my original comment in a way that would have been even more upsetting to you by saying, "am I the best uncle or what?" which would have been OBVIOUS hyperbole and no reasonable person would have taken literally. But I decided to at least omit that part because I didn't want it taken out of context, which still clearly happened.

I may not be the best uncle in the world, but I'm a darn good one regardless of what you or anyone else thinks. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to spend the rest of the holidays with the people who matter and suggest you do the same instead of putting out needless negativity in the world and making hurtful assumptions about people's motives. You're the one acting like you're better than me, not the other way around.

And here I was thinking NL wasn't still a toxic community like it was years ago, but boy was I wrong, lol. Last time I try to share something wholesome on this depraved site.