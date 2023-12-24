Earlier this year, Nintendo announced it would be ending "online play and other functionality" that uses online communication for both 3DS and Wii U as of "early April" 2024.

Now, in an update, it's been discovered that new users can no longer go online in any games on 3DS or Wii U. This information comes from a lengthy blog post on Pretendo, which mentions how this change took place "some time in late December 2023".

If you try to play online with a Nintendo account from here on out, it will reportedly result in 'Error code 106-0303' on Wii U and 'Error Code 006-0303' on 3DS. This is due to new accounts "no longer being synchronized" with servers.

Super Mario Maker players have also been encountering 'Error Code 106-0502' in "early December", but existing users are still able to connect to the game's servers it seems. You can get a more detailed rundown about this on Pretendo.